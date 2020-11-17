Two Ventura residents arrested for drug sales, possession

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura police arrested two people involved in the sale of drugs and possession on Friday.

On Friday at around 4 p.m., Ventura police detectives conducted a search warrant at Chestnut Street and Santa Clara Street in Ventura.

The detectives served the warrant as a result of a month-long investigation into narcotic sales.

Narcotic detectives using investigative tools were able to identify the suspects as two Ventura residents.

During their investigation of the home, Ventura detectives found large quantities of narcotics including fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamines and large amounts of money.

The two residents were arrested for possession of narcotics for sales, transportation of narcotics, and conspiracy.

A search of the Ventura County Superior Court website shows both residents have previous arrests for narcotics sales and property related crimes. One was out on bail for a narcotics sales arrest, and the other had an arrest warrant for a narcotics sales case.