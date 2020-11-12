Ventura County DA retiring to take leadership role in Sacramento

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif.

After a busy year helping the state of California successfully prosecute the Golden State Killer, Ventura County District Attorney Greg Totten is stepping down.

But he isn't actually calling it quits. Totten said he has been chosen to lead the California District Attorneys Association.

The association is located in the state capital so Totten and his wife plan to move to Sacramento in the new year.

"After 38 years as a prosecutor, and 18 years as Ventura County District Attorney, I have decided that I will retire on January ninth of 2021. It has been a extraordinary privilege to serve the residents of Ventura County over these many years, and I want to thank all of you for your support of the office of district attorney."

Totten also praised his staff.

"I also want to take this opportunity to thank my wonderful colleagues in the D.A.'s office. They are the best of the best, men and women of courage, integrity, and deep devotion to the public we serve."

Chief Assistant District Attorney Cheryl Temple is likely to fill the post until the next D.A. is elected.