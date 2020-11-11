Teen arrested for stabbing and robbing woman inside her Port Hueneme home, police say

Ventura County

PORT HUENEME, Calif. -- Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in Port Hueneme who officers said stabbed a woman in her 80s multiple times while he attempted to rob her inside of her own home, according to the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Police said they were called to a report of a vehicle burglary in progress in the 900 block of Evergreen Lane about 2:30 p.m.

Officers saw the boy as they arrived. He ran from officers toward the 500 block of Park Avenue next to the public library. He discarded a gun during the chase, which was later found by officers, according to the police department.

Officers were able to arrest him and connect him to the stabbing and robbery.

The stabbing victim is currently in the hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

If anyone has any information about this case, contact Detective Tapia at 805-986- 6619.