Firefighters knock down shed fire in Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura City Fire knocked down a shed fire on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday around 4:52 p.m., Venture City Fire responded to reports of a structure fire on the 300 block of Paseo De Playa in Ventura.

Firefighters arrived to find a maintenance shed attached to a carport that was in flames.

Firefighter forced their way into the shed and took out the fire while protecting the exposed cars in the carport.

The fire was knocked down within 12 minutes.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause is under investigation.