Ventura man throws weapon at neighbor, barricades in home

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura police arrested one man on suspicion of assault and barricade on Tuesday early morning.

On Tuesday at around 6:30 a.m., Ventura police responded to reports of a man throwing various items on his neighbor's lawn on the 300 block of Arapaho Street in Ventura.

When police arrived, the suspect ran into his home and refused to come out.

The suspect then began to throw items outside through his open windows. Police say he could be heard breaking items inside of his home.

After negotiating with the suspect for almost an hour, the suspect opened his garage door and police took him into custody.

In their investigation, police found that while they were on their way, the suspect threw a hatchet at his neighbor. The hatchet almost hit the victim's head but there were no reported injuries from the incident. The suspect was also verbally threatening to harm the victim.

The man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and terrorist threats.

No one was injured from the incident.