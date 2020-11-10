Ventura County Sheriffs implement hi-lo siren for emergency evacuations

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Ventura County Sheriff's Office will be implementing a Hi-Lo siren to alert residents of emergency evacuations in an announcement on Tuesday morning.

The Hi-Lo siren is meant to notify residents of an immediate need to evacuate during emergencies.

It was recently signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The bill will authorize the European-styled Hi-Lo siren to aid in evacuations.

The Sheriff's Office will be using the warning siren in all disasters.

This will include wildfires, earthquakes and floods.

With the increase in wildfires throughout the West Coast and its severity, the distinct siren will be a powerful tool in notifying the public of a fire and their need to evacuate.

When residents hear the siren in their community, they should understand that there is imminent danger and they should evacuate immediately.

The Sheriff's Office encourages residents to register for emergency alerts in their area by clicking here.

To watch Ventura County Sheriff's video on the new Hi-Lo siren, click here.