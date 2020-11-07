Vehicle crashes into building, traffic signal in Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - A vehicle crashed into a traffic signal and building in Ventura Friday night.

Around 11:04 p.m., Ventura City Fire received a 911 call regarding a crash at the corner of Ventura Avenue and Vince Street.

Fire crews arrived at the scene within minutes and reported finding a damaged passenger vehicle with three people inside that had crashed into the doorway of a single-story commercial building and a traffic signal pole.

Medical personnel assessed and treated the victims but determined that none needed to be transported to the hospital.

After investigating, crews found the structure had sustained moderate damage. They stabilized the building and restricted the number of people who could be inside. The traffic signal pole was also secured.

The cause of the incident remains under investigating by Ventura City Fire.

The Ventura City Fire Department would like to remind the public to obey all traffic laws and that seatbelts save lives.