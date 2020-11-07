Three injured after vehicle crashes into embankment off HWY 33 in Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura City firefighters responded to a vehicle crash off Highway 33 that left three people injured Friday afternoon.

The crash was called in around 12:42 p.m. near West Stanely Avenue on the southbound side of the freeway.

Firefighters said they found a small vehicle with major front end damage and three passengers inside. The car had crashed into a dirt embankment off the right-hand side of the road.

Crews administered medical treatment to the victims at the scene before transporting two to a local trauma center for minor injuries and one to an area hospital for moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Ventura City Fire Department would like to remind the public that seatbelts save lives.