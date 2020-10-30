Class of 2020 gifts mural to school

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif.

Students from the Oxnard High School Class of 2020 gifted their alma mater a mural created by Mexican-American artist Andy Rios also known as "Love Yo Dreams."

They started fundraising for senior events when they were freshman only to see most of them cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So class members decided to leave a lasting impression near the entrance to the campus.

People driving along Gonzales Blvd. are sure to notice it.

Rios used vibrant colors to create hands holding strawberries and the world.

The red berries represent the agriculture in the community and the hands represent the diversity of the community and school.

Students hope it inspire others to take care of themselves, each other and the world.