Ventura police looking for stabbing suspect

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura police are asking for help in searching for a stabbing suspect on Wednesday.

On Wednesday night at around 10:40 p.m., Ventura police responded to reports of a stabbing on Oak Street and Main Street in Ventura.

Officers arrived shortly on scene and found the victim on the ground with a stab wound in his abdomen.

Officers received limited suspect information.

Officers were not able to locate any other witnesses or people involved.

Ventura Fire and AMR treated the stabbing victim before transporting him to the local hospital.

The victim's injury was non-life threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Ventura Police Major Crimes Detectives, (805) 339-4439.