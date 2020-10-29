Oxnard bar loses alcohol license after investigation reveals violations

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - A bar in Oxnard had its beer and wine license revoked after dozens of violations were uncovered by the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control.

On multiple occasions, undercover ABC agents visited the Mona Lisa bar on the 700 block of South Oxnard Street in Oxnard. During their investigation, agents discovered violations involving illegal drink solicitations and narcotics sales inside the property, ABC officials said.

Illegal drink solicitation schemes involve a server charging a surcharge on beverages in exchange for keeping a patron company. ABC says these schemes often lead to over service which in turn leads to DUIs, public drunkenness and other crimes.

A 54-count complaint was filed against the bar's Type 42 On-Sale Beer and Wine Public Premises License and a notice of revocation was posted at the bar. Mona Lisa is prohibited from selling, serving and allowing consumption of alcohol on the premises effective immediately.

