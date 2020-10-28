Mural commemorates Class of 2020

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif.

Muralist Andy Rios who goes by "loveyodreams" is finishing up a Mural with his crew near the entrance of Oxnard High School.

The mural created with the help of the creative company Catapult World commemorates the Class of 2020.

When it is complete it will show hands of many colors holding the world.

It will also show the strawberries grown on all sides of the school.

Rios said, " I feel it represents Oxnard, the city's history, the mountains, the strawberry fields and the constant blooming that is happening."

He said the students have the world in their hands, if they nurture it.

Catapult founder Aaron Mostow used to be a teaching assistant. His mother lives across the street.

"We hope it will be embraced, not only by the community, but by people from all around the world, " said Mostow.

A documentary will help share the work that went into it.

Oxnard Class of 2020 graduate Janessa Garcia is thrilled. She calls Oxnard "O-town."

"O-town or family, I think this mural represents everything that the class of 2020 was. It was just so inclusive, and it was an entire family, you love to be a part of."

The school is known for its art on the outside walls, but this mural is the only artwork visible from the street.