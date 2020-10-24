Oxnard police searching for missing man

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police are seeking the public's help locating a man who went missing early Saturday morning.

29-year-old Sergio Gonzales reportedly walked away from his home on the 1400 block of San Gorgonio Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Sergio is described as a Hispanic man who is 5-foot-3 and weighs 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

If you happen to see Sergio or know where he might be, please contact the Oxnard Police Department immediately at (805) 385-7740.