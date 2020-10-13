Skip to Content
Ventura County
Ventura police asking for public’s help to locate missing elderly woman

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate an elderly woman who was reported missing Tuesday.

74-year-old Nora Hufschmidt was last seen Tuesday around 1:50 p.m. near Plumas Avenue and Saticoy Avenue.

Hufschmidt is 4-foot-11 and 95 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and a black jacket tied around her waist.

She is considered to be at-risk.

Anyone who locates her or has information about her location is urged to call 911.

