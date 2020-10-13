Ventura police asking for public’s help to locate missing elderly woman
VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate an elderly woman who was reported missing Tuesday.
74-year-old Nora Hufschmidt was last seen Tuesday around 1:50 p.m. near Plumas Avenue and Saticoy Avenue.
Hufschmidt is 4-foot-11 and 95 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and a black jacket tied around her waist.
She is considered to be at-risk.
Anyone who locates her or has information about her location is urged to call 911.
Comments