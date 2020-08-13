First walk-up testing site opens in Ventura County

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura County opened its first walk-up mega COVID-19 testing site on Thursday.

The new testing site will be located at the Ventura County fairgrounds.

There will be 14 different stations inside the San Miguel Hall. Officials say the high volume site will be able to collect up to 1,500 samples per day.

The testing is free for county residents and masks will be required.

The Newschannel will have more on this on the evening news at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.