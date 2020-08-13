CSUCI to hold six programs in person for fall semester
CHANNEL ISLANDS, Calif. -- California State University, Channel Islands provides their plan for the fall semester on Thursday.
The university says they will be having a variety in procedures for the new school year.
The courses will be taught either fully virtual, hybrid and/or in-person.
The university say six of their academic programs: Art, Biology/Geology, Chemistry, Environmental Science and Resource Management, Nursing and Performing Arts have been approved for in-person instruction.
These programs are expected to follow all guidelines for each specific program area's safety plan.
The university says these in-person programs are limited and only represent five percent of their normal fall course offerings.
