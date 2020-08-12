Oxnard police searching for at-risk missing woman

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- The Oxnard Police Department is asking the public for help in locating an at-risk missing woman on Wednesday.

The woman was identified as Brendalin Thielman, 67, from Oxnard.

Thielman was reported missing on Wednesday at 2:46 p.m. from the 1300 block of Bayside Circle in Oxnard.

She is described as a Black woman, five-foot-six and weighs 95 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a dark colored dress and a gray jacket.

Thielman was said to be last seen walking away from her residence on Wednesday morning at around 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding Thielman is urged to call Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7740 or dial 911.