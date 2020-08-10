Four people rescued from burning boat off Anacapa Island on Sunday morning

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif.

The Coast Guard rescued four people from a burning boat off Anacapa Island before 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The passengers were taken to the Coast Guard station in the Channel Islands Harbor.

One was taken to the hospital, the rest were treated and released at the dock.

TowBoatUS Ventura towed the 24 foot vessel to the Ventura Harbor.

It is not clear what started the fire.

TowBoatUS Ventura also helped recover the Conception and was recognized for the effort.

The anniversary of the deadly Conception dive boat fire is next month.