Inmate dies after medical emergency in Ventura County Jail

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office reported that an inmate suffered a medical emergency and passed away in his cell Sunday morning.

Around 6:06 a.m., deputies at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura discovered that 31-year-old inmate Jared Ross was experiencing a medical emergency in his cell.

Deputies immediately called jail medical staff and provided aid to the inmate.

Ventura City Fire and American Medical Response personnel arrived at the scene shortly after and rendered more advanced medical care.

Sadly, Ross ended up passing away at 6:50 a.m. in the jail.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of Ross' death. They are currently awaiting autopsy results from the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.