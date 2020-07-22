Ventura man arrested for stabbing at liquor store

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura police arrested a man involved in a stabbing incident at a liquor store on Wednesday.

On July 16 at around 8:49 p.m., Ventura police responded to reports of people fighting at the Mariner's Liquor store at 3695 Harbor Boulevard in Ventura.

At arrival, police found the victim with multiple stab wounds on his upper torso. He was transported to a medical center for his injuries.

Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and were able to identify the suspect as Jason Garner, 43, from Ventura.

Ventura Police Department's investigative units were able to find Garner on Wednesday in the area of Victoria Boulevard and Telephone Road.

Officers took Garner into custody without incident.

Police arrested Garner for the stabbing.

During the booking process at the Ventura County Jail, officers found large amounts of narcotics on him.

Police filed additional charges of possession of controlled substance for sales and bringing controlled substance into a jail facility.