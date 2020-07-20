Oxnard gang member accused of carrying concealed gun

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- Oxnard Police arrest a documented gang member in Oxnard on Sunday night.

At around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, officers from Oxnard Police Department Special Enforcement Unit performed a traffic stop on a car for a traffic violation near the intersection of Fifth Street and H Street in Oxnard.

Officers contacted the driver, identified as Angel Carrillo, 24, from Oxnard.

Officers found that Carrillo was driving on a suspended license and has a misdemeanor warrant. Officers also noted that his passenger, a woman, had an opened alcoholic drink.

Officers had Carrillo and the woman exit the car and they began a search of the car. The officers found additional opened alcoholic drinks along with a concealed semi automatic handgun.

Carrillo was arrest for felony possession of a concealed handgun.

Police say Carrillo is also a documented criminal street gang member in Oxnard.

The woman passenger was let go on scene.