Simi Valley woman dies after being run over by her own car

Ventura County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A Simi Valley woman died Sunday afternoon after allegedly being run over by her own vehicle.

Simi Valley police responded to reports of a major injury crash on the 1500 block of Elvado Drive on Sunday.

Once there, officers found a 39-year-old woman lying in the road and suffering from serious lower body injuries.

Police investigated and determined that the woman had been run over by her own car, possibly while attempting to start it.

She was immediately transported to a local trauma center for treatment, but sadly died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Simi Valley Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

They ask that community members keep the victim's family in their thoughts.