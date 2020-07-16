Ventura County closes government buildings to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The County of Ventura announced on Thursday that government buildings will be closed to the public starting July 20 in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

This announcement is how the county plans to align with the Governor’s order to limit indoor operations during the pandemic.

Buildings not affected by this closure include County hospitals and clinics, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Ventura County Fire Department, and other public safety services.

“Our departments will continue to provide essential services to our residents, but it is prudent to limit public access to our facilities as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase. We will continue to monitor the situation and urge the public to follow the guidance of the Public Health Department,” said County Executive Officer Mike Powers.

The County reassured the public that all first response and public safety services will continue including home visits and other services to vulnerable populations. Airports will also remain open. County libraries will continue to offer outside pick-up. Marriage licenses will continue to be issued by appointment.

In addition, County staff will still be asked to report to their normal worksites for the duration of the closure, but services will be provided virtually instead of in-person.

“Virtual methods have been long-standing and efficient ways to conduct business with the County. Returning to virtual means is one way the County is helping to slow the spread of COVD-19. Our County family is dedicated to providing high-quality services in a safe manner for our employees, community members and visitors,” said Powers.

Community members can call the County at 805-654-5000 and are encouraged to access services online at www.ventura.org.