Pandemic leads to nursing shortage in the future

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - There might be a nursing shortage across the globe due to nursing schools having to freeze their programs due to the pandemic.

The vocational Nursing program at Career Care Institute in Oxnard is witness this issue first hand. Nearly 100 students in the program are not able to finish the remaining hours of clinical training that they need to graduate. Nursing students need 976 hours total to graduate, and 488 of those hours need to be hands on training in hospitals.

“The California Department of Public Health and the Board of Vocational Nursing, and Governor Newsom has also said that student nurses are deemed essential,” said Jessica Colborn, Director of Nursing at Career Care Institute. “The problem we are seeing within Ventura County is that the Ventura County Director of Public Health is saying that the skilled nursing facilities are not safe for our students.”

Therefore the nursing program is on hold until further notice. Colborn said she believes this situation will lead to a nursing shortage in the future.

“I think there is going to be a severe lack in nurses available and we are going to see substandard care that is going to be offered to patients. Especially in the skilled facilities. There is not going to be enough and they are going to be short staffed and unfortunately as hard as we try as nurses to prevent that, the trickle down is always to the patient.” Jessica Colborn, Director of Nursing at Career Care Institute

We will have the full report on NewsChannel 3 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. tonight.