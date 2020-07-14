Oxnard Police warn of catalytic converter thefts

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- The city of Oxnard has recently experienced a rise in the theft of catalytic converters, according to a news release from the police department.

The catalytic converter is attached to the vehicle’s exhaust system. Catalytic converters contain certain metals such as platinum, rhodium, and palladium. Police said thieves steal the converters to sell to scrap metal yards.

The city of Oxnard is not alone in dealing with this growing problem, nationally the theft of catalytic converters is on the rise as well.

Thieves are targeting vehicles with a high ground clearance like trucks and certain SUVs. The high clearance allows thieves to crawl under the vehicles with ease.

Police said if you notice a loud roaring sound or your engine begins sputtering as soon as you start to accelerate, your catalytic converter has likely been stolen.

The converter is a round canister and is usually located near the center of the car. The catalytic converter connects two pieces of piping in the exhaust and if it is missing, you will see signs of the piping being sawed away.

To help prevent catalytic converter theft, park in well-lit areas when possible. Other options are to park your car in the garage or close to a building entrance when parking in a public lot.

Depending on your vehicle, mechanics can install additional pieces of metal on your catalytic converter to make it difficult to remove your converter or to deter the thief.

