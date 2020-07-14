Naya Rivera’s death officially ruled accidental drowning

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office says actress Naya Rivera died in an accidental drowning.

Rivera's body was recovered from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Monday. The coroner's office confirmed the woman's identity.

Rivera had been missing since last week after the boat she had rented never returned to shore. Rivera's son was found asleep on board.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said it appears that the woman's last moments were spent ensuring that her four-year-old son was safely back on board the boat.

A full autopsy was performed and the coroner's office says they found no disease or traumatic injuries. There is also no indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in her death.

The 'Glee' actress was 33 years old.