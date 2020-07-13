Ventura City Fire responds to riverbed fire

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura City Fire is responding to a riverbed fire in Ventura on Monday evening.

The fire broke at around 4:19 p.m. in the Ventura riverbed in the area of West Main Street near Peking Street.

City fire say the fire is near the Ventura RV Park.

The fire is currently one acre.

City fire say no structures were reported threatened.

City fire also say that there were no reports of anyone injured.

This is currently an active situation, we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.