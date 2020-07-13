Body found at Lake Piru, where Naya Rivera went missing last week

Ventura County

LAKE PIRU, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Department says a body has been found at Lake Piru, where recovery teams have been searching for missing actress Naya Rivera.

Officials are working to recover the body.

A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

Rivera went missing on Wednesday July 8 while visiting Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son. When the boat they rented wasn't returned the rental company went looking for them. Her son was found alone onboard the boat.

A press conference will take place at 2 p.m.

Updates will be made to this article more information becomes available.