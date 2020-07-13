Skip to Content
Body found at Lake Piru, where Naya Rivera went missing last week

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 07: Actress Naya Rivera at Point Honors Los Angeles 2017, benefiting Point Foundation, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 7, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Point Honors)

LAKE PIRU, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Department says a body has been found at Lake Piru, where recovery teams have been searching for missing actress Naya Rivera.

Officials are working to recover the body.

Rivera went missing on Wednesday July 8 while visiting Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son. When the boat they rented wasn't returned the rental company went looking for them. Her son was found alone onboard the boat.

A press conference will take place at 2 p.m.

Updates will be made to this article more information becomes available.

