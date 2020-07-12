Day 5 of the search for actress Naya Rivera underway at Lake Piru

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office, working in conjunction with LA County and Tulare County Sheriff's deputies, entered its fifth day of the search for missing actress Naya Rivera in Lake Piru on Sunday.

Deputies continue to use divers, dogs, sonar scanning systems and remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) to locate Rivera's body somewhere within the lake.

1/2 Here’s the ROV used by @TulareSheriff in the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru today. This is one of many resources being used, along with side scan sonar, dogs, and divers. pic.twitter.com/LkeI04HIMJ — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 11, 2020

The Sheriff's Office explained that sonar scanning systems and ROVs have been very useful in the search as they can pinpoint objects that look like a body on the bottom of the lake without being hindered by water visibility.

This weekend, the visibility of the lake was around one to two feet which has made it impossible for divers to see much without feeling around. ROVs also allow deputies to spend extended amounts of time searching in the depths of the lake.

2/2 Here’s an example of the underwater visibility at a 30-foot depth in Lake Piru. pic.twitter.com/YGNNUdmPQ4 — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 11, 2020

While their search has primarily been focused on the northern and eastern portions of Lake Piru, where Rivera's boat was found, crews are once again checking cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area as well as the lake shoreline.

Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office held a press conference to provide updates on the search Friday afternoon. No body had been located at that time and the Sheriff's Office announced they would not hold another press conference until a major discovery occurs.

As this search continues into the week, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office requests that community members avoid trying to help search for Rivera in and around the lake. With temperatures well into the 90s this weekend and limited visibility in the murky water, someone trying to help could easily become a victim themselves. The Sheriff's Office ensured the public in a tweet on Sunday that they are well equipped for this search and would like to focus resources on finding Rivera instead of being concerned for other citizens' safety in the waters.

For those intent on searching for Naya Rivera on your own, 1. The lake is closed. 2. Temps are already in the 90’s. 3. The terrain around the lake is very steep and rugged. Our teams are well equipped and highly trained. We don’t want to have to rescue you. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 12, 2020

At this time, Lake Piru is closed to the public.

33-year-old Naya Rivera went missing on Wednesday, July 8, after a boat she rented was found floating in the lake with only her four-year-old son sleeping inside.

Rivera is believed to have somehow drowned in Lake Piru. Her son, Josey, told investigators she never returned to the boat after going for a swim.

Rivera is best known for her role in Glee as the character Santana.