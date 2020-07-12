COVID-19 testing appointments and results require patience

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif.

Getting tested for COVID-19 isn't as quick as it used to be and getting the results back may take longer, too.

A state funded test requires making an appointment with lhi.care.

KEYT reporter Tracy Lehr made a Friday appointment more than a week in advance to get tested at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center.

An email reporting a negative test result took three working days following the weekend.

A Ventura County run drive-thru location had cars lined up around the block before it opened at 10 a.m. at Oxnard College on the Sunday after the 4th of July. It took a couple hours to drive into the testing tent.

The tests offered between 10 a.m. and 7 pm. Fridays through Tuesdays do not require appointment or insurance.

Results via email for many participants were still pending a week later.

Both tests consisted of Q-tip-like nasal swabs sent to labs.

The state test was administered by a worker in protective gear. The worker took a swab from one nostril.

The drive-thru test was a do-it-yourself swab of both nostrils that is placed in a test tube and given to a worker who witnessed the test in the college parking lot.

For more information visit lhi.care or www.vcemergency.com or call 211.