Oxnard police arrest man on suspicion of child pornography possession

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- Oxnard Police arrested a man for child pornography possession on Wednesday after a four-month long investigation.

On Wednesday morning, investigators from the Oxnard Police Department's Family Protection Unit, Drug Enforcement Unit and Southern California High Tech Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of West Cedar Street in Oxnard.

During their search, investigators identified Lawrence Ullrich, 66, from Oxnard for allegedly being in possession of child exploitation material as well as being a part of distribution of those materials.

Investigators arrested Ullrich for possession of child pornography with intent to distribute and bringing obscene matter into the state through the internet.

Ullrich was booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

His bail is set at $50,000.

The Oxnard Police Department reminds the public that the possession of child pornography is a felony and can be punishable with imprisonment in State Prison.

Police say in addition to being captured in images and videos, many children depicted are often the victims of sexual assault, exploitation, or human trafficking.

Anyone with information regarding Ullrich or the possession of child pornography is encouraged to contact Detective Kevin Adair at 805-385-7663.

For additional information on how to report child pornography, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at www.missingkids.com.