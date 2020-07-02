Oxnard Union High School District pushes athletic, activities reopening date

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- Oxnard Union High School District pushes their reopening date for athletics and activities on Thursday afternoon.

Tom McCoy, the Interim Superintendent, says the District will be moving the date from July 6 to July 22.

In the next two weeks, the district will be conducting training with coaches, band directors, cheer advisors and other activity leaders on safety protocols and, safe conduct of athletics and activities.

The district will hear additional information on July 20 from the CIF Southern Section on potential rescheduling of high school season for sports for the 2020 - 2021 school year.