Suicidal man talked off ledge by sheriff’s deputies in Newbury Park

Ventura County

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. -- Multiple agencies responded to a suicidal subject on Friday evening in Ventura County, which prompted a closure of Highway 101.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Ventura County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a suicidal man standing on top of the freeway sign of Borchard Road and Wendy in Newbury Park.

Ventura County Sheriff's along with Ventura and Moorpark area California Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

CHP shut down Highway 101 at Rancho Conejo Boulevard in Newbury Park.

Sheriff's sent in their hostage negotiators to try to talk the man to coming back down.

The team was able to get the man to climb back over the bridge and he eventually gave himself up. A photo posted by the sheriff's office showed deputies consoling the distraught man.

Deputies did a great job talking to a man in crisis, and he is now safe. US 101 / Borchard Rd. ⁦@toaksvcso⁩ ⁦@VCFD_PIO⁩ ⁦@CHPMoorpark⁩ pic.twitter.com/M5DIFyDg3f — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) June 26, 2020

Deputies evaluated him and made the decision to hold him in custody in case he wanted to harm himself again.

All roads were reopened around 5:15 p.m.

Anyone who is feeling hopeless and needs assistance is urged to call the suicide crisis line at 800-273-8255. Help is available.