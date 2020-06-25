Three people killed after being swept off rocks near Pt. Mugu

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were killed Thursday evening after they were swept off of rocks near Pt. Mugu in Ventura County.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. on the 9000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway between Sycamore Cove and Deer Creek.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said a water rescue was underway and deputies were searching for multiple people who were swept into the water.

At around 5:35 p.m., the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said three people were pulled out of the water.

All three were in critical condition, the sheriff's office said. Less than 20 minutes later, the sheriff's department confirmed that all three people had died.

The identities of these three people have not been released.

All people were accounted for and the search was called off, the sheriff's office said.

The US Coast Guard, the Ventura County Sheriff's Air Unit and a Search and Rescue dive team responded.