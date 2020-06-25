Skip to Content
Multiple people swept off rocks near Pt. Mugu

Ventura County Sheriff's Department and US Coast Guard responded after multiple people were swept off the rocks near Pt. Mugu

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Multiple people were swept off of rocks near Pt. Mugu in Ventura County Thursday evening.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. on the 9000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway between Sycamore Cove and Deer Creek.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said a water rescue was underway and deputies were searching for multiple people. It is believed they were swept into the water.

At around 5:35 p.m., the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said three people were pulled out of the water. All three were in critical condition.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Air Unit and a Search and Rescue dive team responded.

This is a breaking news situation, check back for additional details.

