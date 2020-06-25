Multiple people swept off rocks near Pt. Mugu

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Multiple people were swept off of rocks near Pt. Mugu in Ventura County Thursday evening.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. on the 9000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway between Sycamore Cove and Deer Creek.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said a water rescue was underway and deputies were searching for multiple people. It is believed they were swept into the water.

At around 5:35 p.m., the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said three people were pulled out of the water. All three were in critical condition.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Air Unit and a Search and Rescue dive team responded.

This is a breaking news situation, check back for additional details.