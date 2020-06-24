Ventura apartment fire considered suspicious

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - A fire that ripped through an apartment in Ventura is being investigated as suspicious.

The fire broke out at a fourplex on the 100 Block of Kellogg Street around 8:50 a.m.

Firefighters responded and found a single apartment in the complex fully engulfed.

Four engines and 22 fire personnel responded and were able to extinguish the flames and keep it from damaging the adjacent apartments.

No one was injured in the fire.

The Ventura City Fire Department said the fire appears to be suspicious and it will be investigated with help from the Ventura Police Department.