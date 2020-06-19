Police arrest three in connection with two vehicle theft in Oxnard

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- Oxnard police arrested three men on suspicion of two stolen vehicles in Oxnard on Friday early morning.

Oxnard police arrested Arturo Pedro, 48, Fernando Salinas, 31, and Christopher Russel, 32, all three are from Oxnard.

On Friday at around 8 a.m., Oxnard police responded to a report of a stolen commercial van in the area of Ninth Street and F Street in Oxnard.

Police officers arrived on scene and observed a stolen van entering a parking lot on the 800 block of West Wooley Road.

The driver, identified as Pedro, exited the van and approached a sedan parked in the parking lot.

Officers contacted and arrested Pedro for driving a stolen vehicle.

Officers also contact the driver and passenger in the sedan and identified them as Salinas and Russell.

In their investigation, officers found that the sedan was previously reported stolen.

Police say Salinas was on probation for car theft and has two outstanding felony warrants related to car theft. Salinas was out on $0 bail for an arrest of unlawfully driving a stolen car on May 25.

Salinas was arrested for the unlawful driving of a stolen car and his two outstanding warrants.

Police say Russell is a Post Release Offender for a previous charge of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Police conducted a probation search of Russell and found him in possession of stolen property which police later determined to have been taken from a third outstanding car theft.

Police arrested Russell for possession of stolen property and violating the terms of his probation, a felony.