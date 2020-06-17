Oxnard police searching for shooting suspect

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- Oxnard police are searching for the suspect involved in a shooting incident on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, Oxnard police responded to reports of a shooting victim on the 200 block of Cuesta Del Mar in Oxnard.

Officers arrived on scene to find a 24-year-old Oxnard resident suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The man was transported to the hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

The Oxnard Police Department is urging anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective Kevin Gormley at 805-385-7786 or email him at kevin.gormley@oxnardpd.org.