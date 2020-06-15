Ventura to decide on possible mask ordinance

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - As more businesses reopen, the City of Ventura will talk about a mask ordinance Monday night.

While walking up and down the streets in Downtown Ventura, it’s about half and half when it comes to the number of people wearing masks.

“This is pretty much the first time we have been away from our immediate neighborhood in three and a half months,” said Bonnie Paller, who is from Los Angeles.

Paller and her husband are visiting from Los Angeles, and both wear masks at all times.

“It is scary to see people without mask on,” said Paller.

Now the City of Ventura is looking to change that.

City Council members will consider a mask ordinance Monday night, this would require people to wear masks inside all businesses.

Many healthcare workers are backing the idea. “It is crucial that we continue to protect ourselves from the COVID-19 virus, proper hand washing and wearing masks are easy measures that we can take to insure that we can prevent the spread of the virus,” said Jesse Wyatt, the Medical Director of Pediatric ICU unit at Ventura County Medical Center.

Doctors and nurses say they’re worried about a spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, and many submitted public comment ahead of the meeting.

“We need to as health care professionals make sure we are voicing our opinion and promoting the use of mask wearing whenever we venture out into public,” said Wyatt. “I do not know of a physician that does not support the wearing of mask.”

Despite healthcare advice, there is a mixed reaction in the community.

“I don’t feel like we need a mask,” said Ben Villa, who is from Ventura. “I think if we keep our social distancing that is good enough. We need good germs and if we take away all the germs, I think that is worst for us.”

Neighboring Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties already have mask ordinances including the close-by City of Ojai.

“I think it is a good idea,” said Amy Cranston, who lives in Ventura. “I think we are getting too comfortable too fast, and I would rather be safe than sorry.”