VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura woman celebrated her 103rd birthday on Friday. Her family and friends made sure it won't be one that's forgotten.

Ventura firefighters, police officers and community members threw Teresina Piano a small parade.

They honked their horns and yelled "happy birthday!"

Neighbors and friends lined the street as they drove by.

Some brought balloons and signs for the celebration.