Domestic abuse leads to attempted murder in Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura police arrested a man for attempted murder of his girlfriend on Thursday morning.

Police arrested Jonathan Aguirre, 31, for attempted murder and parole violation.

On Thursday morning around 6:51 a.m., police responded to the Loops Motor Lodge at 3135 East Main Street in Ventura. They received a report from the Lodge's manager about a female subject bleeding from the head in one of the rooms.

Officers arrived on scene and learned that the victim was staying at the Lodge with her boyfriend, Aguirre.

The victim and Aguirre had a fight and their argument became aggressive. Aguirre then strangled the victim causing her to lose consciousness.

Aguirre then left the room to find a rock from the planter and began to hit the victim over the head with the rock.

Aguirre fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers were able to find Aguirre walking in a nearby neighborhood and took him into custody.

Aguirre was booked into jail.

The female victim has moderate to severe injuries, an injury to the skull, fractured left hand and visible signs of being strangled.

Aguirre is currently on parole for threats of violence, battery and is on probation out of Los Angeles County for robbery.