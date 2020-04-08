Ventura County firefighters produces masks for department

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Ventura County Fire Department woodland firefighters normally fight to stop the spread of forest fires, but now they are working to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Wildfire hand crews have been sewing fabric N95 masks for fire department officials to wear when responding to the public.

Firefighters have been using their sewing room in the fire department to make these masks.

The hand crews designed the masks themselves. They went through multiple trial and errors before succeeding on a design that would fit everyone in the department.

The masks will be worn by first responders, mechanics and other fire personnel at the Ventura County Fire Department.

The hand crew and Chief Szeczetanek are in charge of this project.

The project began on Saturday and will continue on this whole week.

The firefighters hope to make around 1200 masks, so far they have made around 500 masks.