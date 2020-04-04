Skip to Content
Ventura County
Mask appears on Junipero Serra statue in Ventura

masked Statue
Tracy Lehr / KEYT

VENTURA, Calif.

It is as if a famous landmark is sending a message to the people of Ventura to wear personal protective equipment.

People in Ventura noticed the statue in front of city hall with a mask covering its nose and mouth.

Locals said a similar mask appeared when Ventura City Hall and the landmark statue survived the Thomas Fire a couple of years ago.

Diane LeFevre took photos of it then and now.

"Junipero Serra is the head of Ventura, he has been with us from the beginning, I am sorry to see he has a mask on again."

Although the historic figure is controversial, a plaque beneath the statue explains that Father Junipero Serra was the founder of nine missions including the San Buenaventura Mission in 1782.

The first statue was created by John Palo-Kangas and dedicated in 1936.

When it was showing signs of age, it was replaced in 1989 by a statue made by the late Wilbur Rubottom.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of KCOY|KEYT|KKFX.

