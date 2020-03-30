Farmers market limits number of people walking inside

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif.

For the first time since the Coronovirus crisis began, people lined up six feet apart to enter the Channel Islands Farmers Market in Oxnard.

The Sunday market is working to limit the number of people who can go in and the amount of time they spend shopping for fresh food and flowers.

The market's Melissa Farwell said, "Everyone has been really patient and understanding for the most part, and we all want to follow the rules and be safe."

The sellers bagged up fruits and vegetables and flowers to make them easier to grab and go.

Some shoppers said they prefer to go outside to buy food during the social distancing rules rather than going to an indoor market.