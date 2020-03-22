The Rockin Henrys launch quarantine tour from their living room

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.

The Rockin Henrys are a family band from Ventura that launched a quarantine tour from their Ventura living room.

The group, known for playing Rockabilly, lost some gigs due to the effort to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, so they are trying to make the best of their time at home.

Since they have plenty of time to practice, they are performing live shows as much as possible on The Rockin Henrys' Facebook page and other social media.

They also set up paypal for fans to help who wish to help them make ends meet at http://www.paypal.me/HardSixMusic.