Suspected porch pirate arrested in Port Hueneme

Ventura County

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - A Port Hueneme police officer was patrolling the area of a large senior citizen complex known as Hueneme Bay around 1:25 p.m. on Saturday.

The officer said that during his patrol, he saw a person on a bicycle, later identified as Jose Antonio Romero, following an Amazon delivery truck.

The patrol officer attempted to contact the Romero, but he reportedly evaded the officer.

Police said Romero was later located on Channel Island Boulevard where he was riding his bicycle against the flow of traffic.

Officers then contacted Romero and found him to have a no bail felony warrant for domestic violence.

Romero was also identified as a Post Release Offender and has an extensive domestic violence and narcotic history.

During Romero's arrest, police said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on his person.

34-year-old Romero was booked in the Ventura County Main Jail on his no bail warrant and was released on his own recognizance for the narcotic violations.

Port Hueneme police want to remind the public that, as more Americans use delivery services like Amazon, more criminals are stealing packages from unsuspecting victims.

Police offered the following tips for the community to protect themselves from porch pirates: