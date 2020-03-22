Homeless return to Ormond Beach

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif.

Homeless residents have returned to Ormond beach, about six months after an eviction warning was followed by an effort to clear out their campgrounds.

Ormond beach is an area known for wetlands and endangered species such as seabirds.

Homeless residents are returning at a time when communities are concerned about homeless residents getting the coronavirus.

Some community leaders are trying to find them beds so they can quarantine if they fall ill.

They hope the homeless residents will follow the social distancing recommendations to protect their health.