Customers wear protective face masks to farmers markets

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif.

A majority of customers wore face masks to the Channel Islands Farmers Market on Sunday.

The market has social distancing reminder signs posted by tents that are separated by at least six feet.

Sue Sari of Verni Farms said, " I am grateful that people are coming out and this is the best way to stay far away from each other, a few minutes in and few minutes out, grateful to keep us alive and keep everyone going."

Sari said they will start bagging the items for sale before the market opens to keep the time of the sales to a minimum.

For more information visit channelislandsharbor.org.