Sexually Violent Predator released in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced that Sexually Violent Predator Ross Wollschlager was released as a transient in the unincorporated area north of the City of Ventura on March 17.

Wollschlager was arrested in the City of Ventura for multiple counts of rape in 1983.

He also entered inhabited dwellings without permission during several incidents in 1989. On one of these occasions, he sexually assaulted a child under the age of 14.

In 1990, Wollschlager was convicted of one felony count of forced lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, and 2 felony counts of burglary. He was sentenced to 13 1/2 years of incarceration in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The Sheriff's Office said Wollschlager typically entered the residences of his victims late at night or in the early morning hours when the residents were asleep. He would also prowl at night and watch occupants through their windows.

Wollschlager was classified as a Sexually Violent Predator in 1997.

However, on March 12, the Ventura County Superior Court deemed Wollschlager safe to be released into the community as a transient under a conditional release program.

Although Wollschlager has no criminal cases pending against him, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office wanted to notify the community that Wollschlager was released from the Department of Hospitals on March 17 in the unincorporated area of Ventura County, north of the City of Ventura.