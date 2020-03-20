After 2 weeks of self-monitoring, Rep. Julia Brownley says she has no COVID-19 symptoms

Ventura County

WASHINGTON D.C. - Congresswoman Julia Brownley says she has no symptoms after she was forced to close her D.C. office after learning she made contact with a person who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Brownley, who serves California's 26th congressional district, said in a press release that she is feeling fine but will continue to work remote.

“I appreciate the outpouring of support and concern for my health and the health of my staff over the last several days. After 14 days of self-monitoring and practicing social distancing, I am pleased to report that neither my staff nor I have shown any symptoms of the coronavirus."

Brownley closed her D.C. office on March 9 out of "an abundance of absolute caution. Her Thousand Oaks and Oxnard offices remained open during the closure.

Brownley represents California's 26th congressional district in the United State House of Representatives. The district includes Camarillo, Oxnard, Santa Paula, Thousand Oaks and the majority of Ventura.